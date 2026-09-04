Hot for Labor Day Weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Happy Labor Day Weekend! As usual, it will be hot Saturday through Monday with highs in the upper 90s to around 100°. We are tracking a disturbance that will move into east Texas Saturday and Sunday. This could throw an isolated storm or two into areas east of I-35 and in the Brazos Valley, especially Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Other than that, it should be plenty hot enough to be out at the lake or by the pool.

Next week, well, it will still be hot with highs near 100° pretty much each and every day. If you are looking for any fall weather, you will have to keep looking for awhile.

Have a safe and great holiday weekend!

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