Hot end to the week on into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The last weekend of summer is almost here, and it will stay hot! Highs Friday through Sunday should reach the mid 90s with lows in the low 70s. We may see a couple of isolated storms Friday afternoon, but rain chances look to remain less than 20% this weekend.

Next week, the models are having a hard time with pinning down a system across the center part of the nation. The placement of this feature will determine rain chances and if we see any cooler temperatures. Several models today trended warmer and drier early next week after showing wetter and slightly cooler conditions yesterday. I think this back and forth trend will continue into the weekend. With that, I have raised temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s next week and decreased rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Check back for further updates...