Hot August weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Toasty conditions will continue into the weekend. Highs Saturday should make it into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds are expected to be around Sunday, with highs in the mid 90s. Of course, it will feel hotter each afternoon with the feels like temperature over 100+ degrees.

There will be a crack in the heat dome as we make our way into early next week. This may allow for a few showers and storms to creep in from the west Monday into Tuesday. Right now we will keep rain chances at 20-30%, but it is something to keep an eye on. Other than that, it will still be hot with highs in the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. It looks drier Thursday into next weekend with highs in the upper 90s.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!