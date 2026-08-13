Hot and more hot

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat continues on full blast, and it won't shut off! Highs will be in the 99-102° range through the weekend on into next week. Lows will at least fall into the mid to upper 70s, so there is some relief from the heat during the morning hours.

Breezy south winds will continue Friday and Saturday out of the south at 10-20mph with higher gusts. This will lead to an elevated fire danger the next few afternoons. Burn bans are in effect for many areas in Central Texas. Looking for rain? Well, there isn't much hope through next week. Maybe by the last week of August there could be some small changes, but that is still a big if right now.

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