Hot and moderately humid weekend ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are heading into a hot and mostly dry weekend. Temperatures will remain just under 100 degrees, but the heat index will fluctuate between 102 and about 105. This will fall just below the threshold for a heat advisory. However, Central Texans should remain vigilant with keeping hydrated and staying cool during the peak heating time of the afternoon.

As we move into the weekend, a bit more moisture returns to Central Texas. We will have mostly dry conditions. However, with that additional moisture some of the hi-resolution models are picking up on spotty showers firing up Saturday in northeast counties near I-45. In the Brazos Valley, the sea breeze will give a small opportunity for a pop-up shower. The potential rain would be short lived and not very impressive, although any precipitation would be a welcome relief from the heat.

Next week air temperatures will return to the triple digits. The heat index will be closer to 105 which could trigger heat advisories. It is August and the next two weeks will continue to present August-like conditions. Basically, the heat isn't going anywhere this month.

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