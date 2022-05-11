Hot and humid weather here to stay

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! Another hot and humid day ahead, and we will be staying that way throughout the weekend. This afternoon we will reach the low to mid 90s, but with humid conditions, it will feel like the upper 90s. Make sure you are staying hydrated!

We will see similar conditions throughout the rest of the week and will remain dry until the weekend. We have a slight chance of an afternoon or evening storm on Saturday. Right now we are keeping it at a 20% chance.

Heading into next week, get ready for more 90s, we could even see some days reaching the upper 90s. We could see a weak front get close to Central Texas at the end of the week, which could bring in a slight chance of rain.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather