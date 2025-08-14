Hot and humid summer weather

25 EVENING WEATHER — Seasonable hot and humid weather will continue through Friday. Other than a couple of isolated storms this evening, things should be pretty quiet tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Friday looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. There could be a couple of isolated storms in the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon and evening.

We will be keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Gulf over the next few days. Right now, the National Hurricane Center indicates a 40% chance of tropical development. At this point, most models say that this disturbance will have a minimal impact on our Central Texas weather. Since it will be close to Texas, there still could be a few storms around, especially across our southern and eastern areas Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Other than that, it looks hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Next week, the heat dome will have a smaller effect on our area. This means we will have a chance for a few isolated storms each day with highs in the 90s. A weak cold front may enter the picture by Wednesday, bringing higher rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures for the middle and end of next week.