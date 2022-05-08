Hot and humid Mother's Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Mother's Day! We will start off this morning on the humid side with some cloudy skies, but once we hit the late morning and early afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine. We will warm up to the mid to upper 90s, some areas could even hit the triple digits this afternoon West of I-35.

The heat is going anywhere anytime soon. We expect to see 90s all throughout the rest of the week with dry conditions. We could see some rain next weekend with a small cold front that could cool us to the upper 80s.

Stay hydrated and have a great Sunday!

Bayne Froney

25 News