Hot and humid Memorial Day in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Monday! If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, you won't have to worry about them getting rained out. We will stay dry all day with some humidity. However, make sure you have ways to keep cool if you'll be outside for an extended period of time. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Southerly winds will continue to be breezy at 20 mph.

There does not appear to be much change in the week ahead as far as the heat goes. Highs will be in the mid-90s through next weekend. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday, but a slightly better chance of rain will occur on Thursday as a dying cold front stalls close to us.

