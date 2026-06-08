Hot and humid June weather this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Isolated showers and storms this evening will be dying out after sunset. Outside of any rain areas, it will be hot and humid with temperatures falling from the 80s and 90s into the mid 70s by morning. Tuesday and Wednesday may bring a few more isolated storms to the Brazos Valley, but most of the area looks dry. It will still be very humid with highs in the mid 90s both days. It will feel like it is 100-108° when you factor in the humidity each afternoon. The same can be said for Thursday and Friday! It will be hot and humid with very low rain chances and highs in the mid 90s.

This weekend could bring some more rain chances, but it appears it will hold off until Sunday afternoon when scattered storms return. Otherwise, we are looking at highs in the mid 90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Better rain and storm chances could arrive by the beginning of next week as a weak summer cold front moves across Central Texas.

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