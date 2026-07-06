CENTRAL TEXAS — It will be a hot and humid game day, and evening. For World Cup fans attending outdoor watch parties tonight the feels like temperature will be around 100 degrees at the 7p.m. kick off. The good news is most of Central Texas will remain dry today and this evening.

For a brief time on Sunday, some northern and western counties in Central Texas were under a severe thunderstorm watch. San Sabo and Bosque counties ended up receiving rain from northern storms that moved south and graced the area.

There is a small opportunity for an isolated storm to break through the cap and produce a little rain in our western counties this afternoon. Models are indicating Lampasas and Burnett may receive a pop-up storm. If the storms are able to develop they will be small and quick to dissipate.

High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s all week in Central Texas. Dew points remain in the 60s making it feel humid. Feels-like temps will peak around 100 degrees. The Brazos Valley will feel hotter as dew points rise to the mid 70s. Feel-like temps will hit over 105 degrees.

The next best possibility for decent rain chances comes this weekend.

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