Hot and humid for first workday of summer

CENTRAL TEXAS — The first work day of summer will certainly feel like summer. We are going to have another hot and humid afternoon. But before we get there, a wave of storms is passing to the north of Central Texas this morning. The south end of that wave will grace our area, giving a brief opportunity for morning rain in our northern, northeast and northwest counties. The cells should should be east of us by 10 a.m.

As we move through the day, temperatures will rise to the mid 90s. With dew points in the mid to upper 70s, with the feels-like temperature nearing 107 degrees. It is important to stay hydrated and limit activity outdoors in the peak heating time of the day. That peak is typically between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. this time of year.

A few advisories are in place in Central Texas. There is a heat advisory for San Sabo county. There is also a moderate flood warning for the Navasota River near Easterly, through Wednesday and near Normangee through Thursday.

Temperatures remain in the mid 90s and slowly rise to the upper 90s moving through the work week. The biggest change will be the humidity. We are kicking off the week with dew points in the upper 70s. That is shooting up the heat index, making the feels-like temperatures around 103 to 107 degrees.

As the week progresses, the high temperatures will rise but the feels-like temperatures will lower. That is because the dew points will fall to the lower 70s. Therefore, the feels like temperatures will drop to around 100 to 103 degrees. There is no rain in the forecast beyond Monday morning at this point. Expect highs in the 90s all week with very humid, but not oppressive conditions.

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