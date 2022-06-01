Hot and Humid Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy first day of June! Another day with above average temperatures in the low to mid 90s. There could be a couple of isolated showers for some throughout Central Texas this afternoon. Better rain chances arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.

Storms are expected to develop Northwest of Central Texas this evening. These could move towards our area, but models are showing at least some chance of showers and storms. We will keep rain chances at 30% but will keep an eye on these systems. A weak cold front will move through the area Thursday morning, so highs are only expected to be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

That won't last long though. The mid 90s will come back on Saturday and continue to get warmer and warmer throughout the rest of the week. Make sure you are staying hydrated!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

