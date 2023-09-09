Hot and dry tomorrow for most across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Another toasty day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 90s and even some triple digits. A few storms have developed this afternoon but the best chance for any rain has shaped up to be in some of our western counties. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats if one of these storms pushes through your area.

Storms will taper off through the evening hours and tomorrow is shaping up to be another hot and dry day for most across Central Texas. There are still slight chances of storms but best chances will be west of Highway 281. We will continue to track this through tomorrow just make sure to stay up to date with weather forecasts.

Better rain chances will develop through the first half of next week. Hopefully we can get some rain into the area because we still need it.

Some good news, temperatures will be cooler next week as well with highs in the 80s to low 90s for the majority of it.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather