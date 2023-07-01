Hot with chances of rain tomorrow across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot day across the area with temperatures hanging out in the 90s.

A little bit of rain has been pushing across Central Texas this afternoon and evening, which is good, we will take all the rain we can get.

Tomorrow will be a hot one with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Still make sure you are taking care of yourself and staying hydrated through the rest of the holiday weekend.

Rain chances increase tomorrow and throughout the week with chances of showers and storms. If you have plans for the 4TH of July, just be a bit cautious. Not everyone will see rain but the potential is there. We will continue to track them through the week as well.

Expect temperatures to be mainly in the 90s the next 10 days.

Stay cool and enjoy the holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather