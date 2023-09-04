Hot and dry this Labor Day

25 WEATHER — It is shaping up to be another hot and dry day across Central Texas with temperatures in the upper 90s, pushing triple digits. Rain chances are all but none for our area but we may see a pop up shower or storm a bit further south in the Brazos Valley.

Fire danger is elevated across the area so try not to create any sparks as we still have a burn ban in effect for every county in Central Texas.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s and low 100s through this week so it will still be a bit toasty. Make sure you are taking care of yourself, drinking plenty of fluids, and overall staying cool. On the bright side though, there are no heat alerts across the area at the moment.

Other than the hot and dry conditions, this week is shaping up to be pretty quiet.

Stay cool and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather