Hot and dry the next couple days; rain chances increase the middle of next week

It has been a warm day today with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s across Central Texas.

We are expecting us to stay dry the next few days but by the middle of the week, our next system moves in.

We will see chances of showers and storms mainly Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance Tuesday as well. We will continue to track this system and bring you the latest but hopefully we get some widespread rain back into the area.

The weather pattern will calm down just a little bit but we are expecting it to feel a bit more like fall by the end of next week.

Enjoy and stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

