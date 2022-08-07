Hot & dry Sunday afternoon in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!

We got a bit of relief from the triple digits yesterday with most areas only reaching the upper 90s! Today could be similar but will probably see a few more 100s throughout Central Texas because of less cloud cover this afternoon.

Dry weather will continue at the start of our week but some showers and storms could be possible as high pressure weakens in the middle of our week. This also means our temps could dip back into the upper 90s!

Stay cool!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

