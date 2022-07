CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!

Another day in the triple digits for us throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Highs will reach around 102 to 104. Some rain chances remain in the Brazos, but if we see any, it is going to be short-lived and isolated.

Late next week may also bring a few isolated storms. None of this will be drought busting rain, so overall, the dry conditions will continue.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather