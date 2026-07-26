Hot all week, through the end of July

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another sunny and hot day. Temperatures are mainly in the upper 90s Sunday. and the heat will slowly increase all week long.

The Heat Advisory for Navarro, Freestone, and Leon Counties, along I-45 has been extended another day into Monday. This is part of a larger area of Heat Advisories that expand through most of Northern and Eastern Texas. Temperatures will be close to 100 with the heat index around 105-108°.

As for the majority of Central Texas, temperatures Monday will be in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees with a heat index around 105.

The rest of the work week will see temperatures increase little by little. High temps in the 100-103 range and the index heat around 105-108. This will likely mean Heat Advisories will be issued at some point but will be on a day-by-day basis.

A large heat dome and ridge over the central U.S. will slowly slide to more the southwestern U.S. by the end of the week and weekend. We'll be poised at the edge of the heat dome which is usually a good spot for rain and thunderstorms. A few models try to give us a weak cold front around Saturday night or Sunday. But it's it clear how likely on confident these long-term weather models are in regards to this.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.