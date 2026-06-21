Hot all week, temps in the mid-90s

ENTER DATELINE — It's back to hot, hazy, and humid weather for Central Texas. High temperatures were low- to mid-90s everywhere which is right on average for the first day of Summer. There's almost no change to this forecast day-after-day. My 10-day forecast for Waco has the high temperatures between 95-97 degrees each day. Talk about consistent!

A weak outflow boundary has been near I-45 all day and the one-off shower has been few and far between. As that finally dissipates, there's not much hope for showers, storms, or any rainfall this week. Hence the forecast highs around the mid-90s each day. A cold front that's currently over Kansas will make it to the Red River Valley by Monday but completely stall out from there. So Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas may see a few thunderstorms chances this week, but I don't notice anything making it as far south as Hillsboro, so I've kept our forecast void of storm chances. If anything changes, we'll put those storm chances back on, but for now it's safe to assume no rain until further notice.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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