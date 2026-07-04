Hot 4th of July, warm evening for fireworks

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy 4th of July - and 250th birthday America!

Forecast for Central Texas is hot as expected. Temps in the upper 90s, marking one of the hotter days we've had this summer. Mostly sunny and feeling like 100-105 during the day. The evening will have temperatures in the mid-80s an hour after sunset, perfect for fireworks!

Enjoy the weekend, stay cool and hydrated during the day and have a fun and safe evening!

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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