Highs over 100° all week

25 EVENING WEATHER — The summer heat dome will park itself over Texas once again this week. Highs look like they will exceed 100° all week and on into the weekend. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s, so at least there is a little relief at night. Make sure you are hydrating as much as possible, especially if you work outside.

The only minimal change we have on the horizon is a slight chance of storms Friday through Monday. A weak frontal boundary will be in the area this weekend that could spark off a couple of storms. Rain chances are only 20%, so a lot of us may not see much.

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