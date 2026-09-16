Highs near 100° through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's just plain hot folks. I really want to tell you this is going to end soon, but I just don't see much change over the next seven to ten days. Highs will remain close to 100° Thursday through the weekend. Lows will be in the 70s. The air mass may dry out a bit more this weekend. This will make it feel a bit more comfortable outside, but it does nothing for rain chances.

Next week will remain hot with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° pretty much all week. There could be a possible change around 10 days from now, but the models have teased us with that carrot before. Right now, I would just count on the rest of September being hot.

The fire danger remains on the high side with the dry conditions and heat. Do your part not to start any wildfires!

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