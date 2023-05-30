Highs Getting Closer To 90°

25 WEATHER — It will be a little warmer the next couple of days has highs get into the upper 80s to near 90° Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances look lower as well, so it will feel like late May going into June!

This weekend looks warm, but we should have a weak disturbance over Central Texas. This will help keep highs in the 80s and bring a chance for some scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible in a few of the storms, but the severe weather threat looks low at this time. We may continue with a few more storm next week with highs in the 80s to near 90°. It's nice to see our rain chances linger into the beginning of June!