Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Highs Getting Closer To 90°

Rain Chances Back This Weekend
default.png
default.png
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 15:29:47-04

25 WEATHER — It will be a little warmer the next couple of days has highs get into the upper 80s to near 90° Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances look lower as well, so it will feel like late May going into June!

This weekend looks warm, but we should have a weak disturbance over Central Texas. This will help keep highs in the 80s and bring a chance for some scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible in a few of the storms, but the severe weather threat looks low at this time. We may continue with a few more storm next week with highs in the 80s to near 90°. It's nice to see our rain chances linger into the beginning of June!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019