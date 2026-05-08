Highest storm chances this weekend coming Sunday evening

25 EVENING WEATHER — Welcome to Mother's Day Weekend! We should be pretty quiet this evening, but thunderstorms are expected to develop north of us in Oklahoma. Most models have this activity dying out before it reaches Central Texas late tonight, but a few showers can't be ruled out early Saturday morning. Other than that, most of Saturday looks quiet with warmer highs in the mid 80s.

Mother's Day Sunday will bring a chance of storms, but these storms will likely not develop/form until late afternoon. That means most of our Mother's Day should be fine. As the cold front moves in during the late afternoon hours to the northwest, storms will develop a line along the front. This line of storms will move southeast through all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley through Sunday evening. Since these storms are expected along the front, the severe weather threat will mainly be a hail and wind threat. Locally heavy rain is also possible as the line moves through the region. The good news, more rain is headed our way to continue to work on the drought! Highs ahead of the front Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.

Next week may bring a break in any storm action. It will be partly to mostly cloudy each day with highs in the 80s. The exception will be Monday, when highs will stay in the upper 70s behind our cold front.

Have a great Mother's Day Weekend!

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