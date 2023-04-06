High Rain Chances Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door this morning! Scattered showers and storms are expected to be around through the day. This morning, the heaviest showers are in the Brazos Valley. Expect that corridor of heaviest rain to move from south to north into Central Texas as the day progresses. With all of the rain and clouds around, highs will stay in the mid 50s.

More moisture is expected to surge north into the area on Friday. Scattered showers will once again be around keeping temperatures in the 50s. By the time it's all said and done, rain totals could range from 1-2 inches across Central Texas with 3-5 inch totals possible across the Brazos Valley.

As the system moves past us, drier air will work in for Easter weekend. Highs will warm into the 60s Saturday and 70s for Easter Sunday.

Next week, expect things to be quieter and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Some isolated storms will be possible later next week as the dry line becomes more active.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

