Hello Saharan dust

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Saharan dust plume has arrived in Central Texas. Most of us will not be affected but those with very sensitive allergies or who have respiratory issues may want to limit time outside.

Here's a couple things to keep in mind with African dust. The dust can sometimes create stunning sunsets. It will also dry out moisture in the air which reduces cloud coverage and dew points. That reduction leads to more sunshine which allows for temperatures to rise. We should experience high temperatures near 99 degrees today.

As the day progresses the dew points will dip from the mid 70s down to the upper 60s. This will make our feels like temperature around 103 degrees during the hottest part of the day. You may have noticed a nice breeze over the weekend. That breeze will return this afternoon with occasional gusts over 30mph and sustained winds around 20mph. This will help it feel more comfortable in the afternoon.

Rain chances are slim to none as we move through the week. The Saharan dust will linger through Tuesday then significantly dissipate. High temperatures will hover in the upper 90s with the heat index moving between 102 to 104 degrees.

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