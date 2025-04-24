Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Central Texas

You can see all of the weather alerts here.

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.

Oncor says 8,825 customers are impacted by outages in McLennan County.

UPDATE, 2:40 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm issued for Bell, Falls, and Milam counties until 3:30 p.m.

Oncor reports 7,218 power outages in McLennan County.

Heart of Texas Electric Coop is reporting 222 outages in its service area.

UPDATE, 2:25 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Falls, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan counties until 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Thursday afternoon for Bosque, Hill, and McLennan counties.

