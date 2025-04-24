Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Central Texas

You can see all of the weather alerts here.
Orlook at current conditions from our Cen-Tex Systems Camera network.
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.
Oncor says 8,825 customers are impacted by outages in McLennan County.
Heavy rainfall in China Spring on April 24
UPDATE, 2:40 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm issued for Bell, Falls, and Milam counties until 3:30 p.m.
Oncor reports 7,218 power outages in McLennan County.
Heart of Texas Electric Coop is reporting 222 outages in its service area.
Severe Weather April 24 in Central Texas
UPDATE, 2:25 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Falls, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan counties until 3:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Thursday afternoon for Bosque, Hill, and McLennan counties.