Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Central Texas

Radar screen grab for Aprul 24
Radar screen grab for Aprul 24
Heavy rain in Central Texas
Posted
and last updated

You can see all of the weather alerts here.
You can see all of the weather alerts here.

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.
Oncor says 8,825 customers are impacted by outages in McLennan County.

Heavy rainfall in China Spring on April 24

UPDATE, 2:40 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm issued for Bell, Falls, and Milam counties until 3:30 p.m.

Oncor reports 7,218 power outages in McLennan County.
Heart of Texas Electric Coop is reporting 222 outages in its service area.

Severe Weather April 24 in Central Texas

UPDATE, 2:25 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Falls, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan counties until 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Thursday afternoon for Bosque, Hill, and McLennan counties.

