Heavy rain likely into Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Plentiful moisture is flowing over Central Texas tonight into Friday. This will set the stage for waves of heavy rain through Friday evening. 1-3 inches of rain is likely, but some isolated 4+ inch amounts are possible, especially across the southern half of Central Texas. Temperatures will be another story. The lowest high temperature for May 1st is 62° from 1966. We are forecasting a high around 60°, so that record may fall. In fact, most of the day Friday may be spent in the 50s for most of the area, so it will be wet and cool. Rain chances will start to wrap up from west to east Friday night with lows in the low 50s.

This weekend is looking nice! It will be partly cloudy Saturday with highs around 70°. Sunday, mostly sunny skies will prevail with slightly warmer highs in the mid 70s.

We will quickly warm up as we head into next week. We could be close to 90° again Tuesday afternoon. Slight storm chances will move back into the region Wednesday and Thursday.

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