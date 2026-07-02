Heating up for the holiday weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday will be hot and humid with a lighter breeze than recent days. Temperatures will climb daily with a high of 97, and peaking this week on Independence Day just below 100 degrees.

A daily sea breeze brings with it a small chance of pop-up showers in the afternoon- Moderate humidity continues and temps climb into the holiday weekend

An afternoon sea breeze creates a slight opportunity for pop-up showers in the Brazos Valley. It is possible a quick storm could make its way into our Central Texas counties. It would be short lived if it manages to materialize.

For the holiday weekend it will be very hot and humid with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. For those spending time outside by the BBQ or on the lake, make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Daytime conditions should remain dry.

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