Heat takes a dip, but still hot enough for advisories

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday will feel less scorching than Wednesday. The extreme conditions will be downgraded to very hot conditions alongside a heat advisory for all of central Texas and the Brazos Valley. After feels-like temperatures reaching 116 degrees on Wednesday, a heat index around 105 degrees will feel cooler, albeit still very hot.

Tropical Storm Bertha is hugging the coast of Louisiana and continues to move west. Bertha will eventually weaken to a depression once she gets to the Texas coast. After hitting land Bertha will basically become a rain maker south of Central Texas. A most, we could receive a few sprinkles or light rain late tonight, or Friday morning. The positive side of Bertha is that she will provide a nice breeze this afternoon and Friday with gusts up to 25 mph. Also the added cloud coverage will keep temperatures slightly lower. Through Saturday we should remain in the upper 90s.

Next week temperatures return to the triple digits, with drier, hotter air in store for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

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