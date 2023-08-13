Heat sticks around this week

25 WEATHER — More triple digit temperatures have blanketed Central Texas this afternoon and that will continue to be the case through this week.

Today, we are also in a red flag warning as temperatures are sitting in the triple digits, humidity in the teens and twenties, and gusts up to 25 mph. So, we are at critical levels mainly along and west of I-35. But the entirety of Central Texas is experiencing elevated fire danger because with the lack of rain the passed few weeks, the ground is drying up extremely fast.

On the bright side, we may see a slight chance of a pop up shower or isolated storm Monday afternoon and evening. We will continue to track that for you here but hopefully we can get some of this much needed rain back into the area because we desperately need it.

Remain cool and stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather