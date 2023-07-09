Heat sticking around across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot day across Central Texas with temperatures mainly in the 90s. We may see a pop up shower or storm for our northern counties tonight. We are not expecting severe weather, just a little more rain into the area.

Rinse and repeat for tomorrow.

The main story pushing forward will continue to be the heat. A heat advisory is in effect today and will continue through tomorrow. So, make sure you are taking care of yourself, drinking plenty of fluids and just remaining cool out there.

Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s, pushing triple digits through the near future.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather