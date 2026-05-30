Heat rises for Central Texas leading into first week of June

CENTRAL TEXAS — Top weather talking for Central Texas will be the heat and humidity for a few days. Temperatures have hit 90 degrees three days in a row and tomorrow will make it four to finish the month of May. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for Sunday and then Monday and Tuesday of next week as well. This is about 5 degrees above normal but what's funny is that record highs are only in the low 100s, about 10-12 degrees above normal. What really drives in the heat is the humidity. Dew points are above 70 and in so cases are close to 75° which is extremely humid. This means while the temperature is forecast around 95, the heat index will make it feel like it's closer to 100 degrees for the next three days.

No storms are expected this weekend. The dry line in west Texas will stay there with no storms east of San Angelo either Saturday or Sunday.

Monday, again, no storms as the weather pattern is stuck in place meaning isolated thunderstorms in west Texas that fail to get anywhere close to Central Texas. Temperatures remain in the mid 90s, heat index near 100 as mentioned earlier.

Tuesday evening is when we get the next chance for thunderstorms thanks to a decaying cold front that will pass through. Scattered thunderstorms are likely at this time frame. But it's unclear if the boundary sticks around beyond into Wednesday. So I'll have to leave at least a 20% chance for storms from Wednesday and onward through the following weekend to account for the uncertainty.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.