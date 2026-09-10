Heat remains steady through the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's going to another hot and humid day. We may see a dip to the upper 90s through Friday, but the humidity isn't going anywhere. Therefore, the feels-like temperature will remain near 105 degrees. There is no heat advisory in place but you should definitely bring the water bottle if you are heading outside.

With high pressure separating above us, there is a gateway that could allow for some rain to breach our area, but the chances remain low. If we do get some, it won't be much. The Brazos Valley remains in the precipitation picture for sea breeze driven pop-up storms in the afternoon. But again, it won't be much and most of the area will remain dry.

Meanwhile, the tropics are split with attention from Mother Nature. The Pacific has been getting hammered with tropical development while the Atlantic basin has been extremely quiet. These conditions are typical for a strong and growing El Nino pattern, which we are experiencing. If no hurricanes develop tomorrow in the Atlantic Ocean, and there won't be, then a record will be broken for the latest period without a hurricane in the Atlantic basin. Currently there are no tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, the Caribbean or the Gulf. That does not mean we will go without another tropical storm or our first hurricane. Typically, as we move into late September and October, our development pattern shifts away from the coast of Africa and more to the south Caribbean. We will be tracking the tropics continually through hurricane season.

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