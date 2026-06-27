Heat only increases into Early July

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's hot! No surprises there. But the heat will only get hotter for us as the Heat Dome over the eastern U.S. strengthen into early July. The heat domes are like immovable objects in the weather pattern, and unfortunately, it'll continue to influence Texas's weather pattern for at least another week, it's just a matter of exactly how hot will temperatures climb. My forecast keeps Central Texas in the upper 90s all next week, about 97-99 degrees. That's close to 100, but not there exactly. My reasoning is that coil moisture is still high (the grass is green!) and that extra moisture in the ground and air drop help dampen the potential for 100 degree temperatures. Once we dry out or drought conditions return, that's when we'll be in for triple-digit heat.

The heat index, however, is a different story. The feels like temperatures when you factor in the humidity remains around 100-105 degrees for Central Texas all of next week.

Wind gusts have been around 30mph today, and the forecast keeps those breezy conditions around the area for Sunday and Monday. Well below wind advisory criteria. Honestly, it's nice to have a bit of wind to make the heat a little more bearable... just a little bit.

Final weather note is on the Saharan Dust. A new plume of Saharan Dust will move over Central Texas Monday and stick around on Tuesday. This will make for hazy skies with excellent sunset picture potential! But the air quality will take a minor hit, with a chance the AQI rises above 100, which would be considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those with asthma or respiratory illnesses may feel the affects of the drop in air quality, but most will not.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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