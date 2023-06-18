Heat is sticking around this week

25 WEATHER — Another hot day across Central Texas with temperatures well into the 90s, pushing triple digits. We are in an excessive heat warning so make sure you are staying hydrated. There are some slight chances of storms later this evening. If they do develop, they have the potential to become strong to severe.

The heat will be sticking around tomorrow with more chances of storms by the afternoon and evening. Make sure to have a way to receive any alerts, we will be tracking it for you here.

The weather pattern will calm down a bit during the middle of the week. with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures still in the 90s, nearing triple digits. Models have been having a tough time with just how hot we are going to get. Expect the heat index to be in the triple digits as well. So, make sure you are taking care of yourself; drinking plenty of fluids and not spending too much time out in the sun.

Rain chances increase by the end of the week but that is still a bit away so things may change. We will continue to fine tune things as we get closer.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather