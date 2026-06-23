Heat dome is building as summer arrives

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will be another hot and humid day with air temperatures in the mid 90s and and dew points in the upper 70s. The humidity will bring the feels-like temperature to 105 degrees late this afternoon. The western counties of I-35 will have slightly lower humidity levels than the eastern side and the Brazos Valley.

A few tips for getting through the summer safely. Remember to stay hydrated. Also it's important to take frequent breaks if you have to exert yourself outdoors. Do not leave any pets or kids in your car while running errands. A vehicle can become a deadly environment within a very short period with these high summer temperatures.

I can't rule out a stray shower through the Brazos Valley today due to moisture and the Gulf sea breeze. However, it would be light. Most storms this week will come from the Oklahoma area and move south. However, the trend is that they will stay just north of Central Texas and push southeast. With this in mind, there's a slim possibility a northern county being graced with sprinkles like we saw on Monday.

Overall it looks to be a very dry, hot and humid week for the Brazos Valley and Central Texas. The humidity will dip a little from Wednesday to Friday due to a drop in dew points and drier air moving in. Feels-like temps will be in the low 100s. Then we rebound heading into the weekend with Sunday's feels-like temperatures getting close to 110 degrees.

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