Heat continues to build for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Heat continues to build into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the upper 90s again.

Expect quiet weather through the weekend.

Maybe some small rain chances later next week.

Good morning! We're stuck in the dead pattern of summer with high pressure building in. That means hot temperatures will be hanging around again. Expect highs to climb into the upper 90s this afternoon, but with the humidity, it could feel as hot as 105 in some spots. High pressure being in place means that we will see showers and storms rotate around the Lone Star State, keeping us in the quiet and sunny pattern. That will hang around through the weekend with each day reaching the upper 90s, and humidity making it feel hotter than 100.

Heading into next week, high pressure may back off enough for the first half of the week to bring small rain chances, but I wouldn't hold my breath for showers. High pressure looks to strengthen for the second half of the week bringing back the heat.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

