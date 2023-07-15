Heat continues across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Another hot and muggy day across Central Texas with temperatures in the upper 90s and even triple digits. We are in a heat advisory which means heat index values can get up to 110°. The heat advisory will continue through tomorrow as well may even be pushed into next week.

Overall, the heat isn't going anywhere as we have a high pressure ridge dominating the region which tends to bring fair weather but we will see a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm tomorrow. Don't expect much if anything to really amount from it.

After tomorrow, rain chances are nonexistent till next weekend but again still looking very unlikely to see any significant rain.

The heat will continue to be the story so make sure you are taking care of yourself, staying hydrated and cool!

Remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather