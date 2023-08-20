Heat and fire danger main concerns across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been another dangerously hot day across the area with temperatures well into the triple digits. Excessive heat warning continues for the entirety of Central Texas at least through tomorrow. Temperatures will land anywhere between 104° and 111°. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool out there.

Fire danger is also an issue with us not receiving any rain across the area. A red flag warning starts tomorrow as we will have the three main factors; hot, dry, and windy conditions. Try not to create and sparks and remember every county is in a burn ban.

The heat will be sticking around this week. Some models pushing a slight chance of some rain into the area by the end of the 10 day forecast but that is still a bit out so things may and probably will change. We will continue to track it for you here.

Stay tuned and weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather