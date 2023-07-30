Heat alerts blanket the area

25 WEATHER — It has been a bit of a hotter day today with temperatures into the triple digits.

A heat advisory is in effect today but that will be upgraded to an excessive heat warning tomorrow. Temperatures and heat index values will be anywhere from 105° to 112°. So, make sure you are taking care of yourself because it will be a bit hotter heading through this week.

Another thing we are keeping our eye on is with no rain these past few weeks, fire danger is elevated for areas along and west of I-35 where we are seeing some drier conditions. Try not to create any sparks and secure those loose trailer chains.

Main story will be the heat this week so make sure you are stay cool and weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

