Heat alerts blanket Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Another brutal day across Central Texas with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the area as temperatures are close to if not at 105° or feels like temperatures are up to 112°.

We also have a red flag warning in effect for areas along and west of I-35. With no rain over the past few weeks, the ground has been getting really dry so try not to create any sparks and secure those loose trailer chains.

The heat will continue through this weekend and into next week. The high pressure ridge that we have been talking about is still dominating the area so expect little to know clouds in the area for most of the days.

Continue to stay hydrated and remain cool out there.

Stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

