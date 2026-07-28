Heat advisory Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's hot, but you really don't need me to figure that one out. Highs will be around 100° through the end of the week. Heat index values could exceed 105°, mainly along and east of I-35.

We may have a slight change moving our way this weekend. A weak summer cold front will move in from the north Saturday. Most of the day will likely be spent out ahead of the front, so it could be quite hot Saturday afternoon. We are going for an official high of 104°, but if the front is slower it could be even hotter. Isolated storms are possible along the front, especially across the southern half of the area Saturday evening. Drier air will settle in behind the front with northerly winds Sunday and Monday. It will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s, but lows should be cooler in the low to mid 70s with the drier air in place. It's back to highs near the triple digits for the rest of next week.

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