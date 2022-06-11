Heat advisory in place this weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! We are getting hot, hot, hot. Highs ranging from 100 to 105 this afternoon. Records this weekend at 103 each day, so we could break that this afternoon with a forecasted high of about 104. Our index will range from 103 - 108 throughout the weekend and a heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas.

Next week we continue to see the triple digits. Near the end of the week upper 90s are possible and so are a few storms and showers but, as of right now, doesn't look to be anything severe.

Stay cool this weekend and make sure you are hydrating!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

