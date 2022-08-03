Heat Advisory for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday!

A Heat Advisory in place today for most of Central Texas through Thursday night. Our highs will reach 104 or higher this afternoon with plenty of sunshine on the way. Heat index values could exceed 105, so make sure you are staying hydrated and keeping cool for the next few days.

The good news, Friday will bring a few changes. Highs will cool to around 100s and even a few isolated storms/showers could be possible. The weekend looks to stay in the triple digits as well.

Stay cool!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

