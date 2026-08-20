Heat Advisory and burn bans expand, now the Brazos Valley makes the list

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday's heat intensifies. Burn bans and heat advisories are expanding to the Brazos Valley. The heat index will reach between 107 and 110 this afternoon. Residents should stay hydrated and limit activity outdoors.

Fortunately, the winds are average with low to moderate humidity. That is keeping most of Central Texas and Brazos in the moderate fire threat category. The eastern areas and Coryell County have isolated spots that make the high threat list. Meanwhile Grimes County and Coryell County have been added to the burn ban list.

On Friday, a frontal boundary makes its way into Central Texas giving us a chance of rain for 20% of the area. That system will also bring with it increased humidity. That humidity will spike the feels-like temperature between 107 to 110 starting Friday. Most of us will not see rain, but any relief from the heat is welcome as we continue on this triple digit temperature streak.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there are no disturbances to track in the Atlantic Ocean.

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