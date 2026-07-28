Heat Advisories expand to most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hotter conditions extend west today with heat advisories issued for additional counties. Bosque, Hill, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone and Milam counties are expected to have heat index values reach up to 106 degrees this afternoon. Further east, Leon, Freestone, Navarro and Robertson counties could experience values up to 108 degrees. The Brazos Valley has also joined the heat advisories today with feels-like temperatures reaching up to 110 degrees in some areas.

The week will remain rain free with air temperatures hitting the triple digits. On Saturday, temperatures will spike the highest. We could see air temperatures around 105 degrees along the I-35 corridor. Coupled with feels-like temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees, we could see extreme heat warnings issued for Saturday.

There is a little hope of relief from the heat on the horizon. A weak cold front will try to make its way down to Central Texas. Depending on its proximity, we could experience some isolated showers this weekend. At this point we have it at 20% late Saturday and potentially overnight. Any precipitation would be welcome due to the intense heat of this Central Texas summer. The cold front is weak, and would likely only drop temperatures a few degrees Sunday or Monday. Triple digits will return quickly, despite any decrease in temperatures.

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