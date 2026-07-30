Heat Advisories expand Thursday, then a little relief arrives this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's been a week full of heat advisories for Central Texas. Today Coryell has been added to the hot list. Feels like temperatures are expected to reach between 105 and 107 degrees for McLennan, Bell, Coryell, Bosque, Milam, Roberston, Leon, Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Navarro and Hill counties.

The southern counties in the Brazos Valley fall just shy of the heat advisory criteria. Air temperatures will land in the upper 90s with heat indices reaching 104 degrees due to the higher humidity. Despite not being in an advisory, residents of all areas should remain hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outside. Conditions will remain similar through Friday.

We will see the results of a pattern shift of high pressure moving west on Saturday. That shift will allow for a weak cold front to make its way down to Central Texas. It should give bout 30% of the area a few isolated storms. The rain will be a welcome relief to the scorching temperatures of July. But the most notable change will be Sunday through Tuesday behind the front. A mass of drier and slightly cooler air moves in next week. Air temperatures may only drop a few degrees but the humidity will take a pleasant dive. Dew points will drop to the low to mid 60s which will make it feel significantly less humid than this week. With the slight drop in temperatures and a dive in humidity, we will start the work week with more favorable conditions.

At this point in the forecast, we will be heading into a rainfree work week. Expect temperatures to head back to normal with highs in the upper 90s and moderate humidity returning by the end of next week.

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